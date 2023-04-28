Martin Scorsese Reveals First Teaser For Upcoming Mystery Film Killers of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese stopped by Paramount’s CinemaCon 2023 showcase to share a first trailer and some new details on his big upcoming mystery film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a true story based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, which details the serial murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920 Oklahoma. The string of brutal murders came to be known as the Reign of Terror and was a pivotal event in the formation of the FBI.

Scorsese worked closely with members of the nation, who he thanked during the presentation. While Paramount hasn’t officially released the trailer, there were a few new images shared, which you can see throughout this article.

Scorsese says the film has an epic scale, stating, “This is a big screen movie, and that’s what we made.” Deadline describes the trailer as “intense,” saying it feels like a gangster movie smashed together with a Western.

Robert De Niro plays a ruthless cable baron who’s set on getting his hands on Osage wealth, even if it means having violent people to deal with along the way. He’s joined by Leonardo DiCaprio, a schemer that tells De Niro in the trailer, “I do love that money, sir.” This is Scorsese’s sixth film with DiCaprio and his tenth with De Niro.

The pair is joined by Jesse Plemons, who plays a lawman set on discovering the truth of the grisly murders taking place. The film will also star Lily Gladstone, Cara Jade Myters, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal.

Killers of The Flower Moon reportedly had a budget of $200 million and is co-produced by Paramount and Apple, currently clocking in at a whopping 3 hours and 26 minutes. It’ll make its world premiere at Cannes in May but is set to open in theaters on October 6.