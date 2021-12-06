Shang-Chi Sequel Moving Ahead With Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning

Disney and Marvel Studios have officially greenlit a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with a new deal that will see director Destin Daniel Cretton return to write and direct.

As reported by Deadline, Cretton has inked a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. This will, apparently, result in multiple different projects that include the much-anticipated sequel to Shang-Chi. At the same time, Cretton will develop new television projects, including a new MCU series for Disney+ as well as a series for Hulu.

Cretton will help produce these projects through a new productions company he’s launching called Family Owned, along with his partner Asher Goldstein. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige commented on the news by saying,

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started,”

Meanwhile, Cretton also commented on the news, “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community,” said Cretton.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Outside the sequel to Shang-Chi, there aren’t currently any details on the other projects Cretton will be working on. There is, however, another project he’s confirmed to be working on, which is a Disney+ adaption of the graphic novel American-Born Chinese, written by Gene Luen Yang.

Shang-Chi has, of course, been a massive success for Disney and Marvel, raking in nearly $224.5M in the domestic box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year.