Sony Announces WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony has announced its newest wireless headphones which is the next entry in the company’s award-winning 1000X series, the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones.

Sony describes the new model as a “whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience” that “elevates the industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality up a level with newly implemented technology” to anyone who picks up the headphones. The headphones‘ battery will last up to 30 hours on a full charge, but if you have to leave in a hurry you can get three hours of life in just three minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD)

The WH-1000XM5 features two processors controlling eight microphones that dramatically reduce the frequency, especially mid-to high-frequency noise and automatically optimizes noise cancellation depending on the environment. The WH-1000XM5 headphones also effortlessly pair with multiple devices through a Bluetooth connection including phones, tablets, desktops and Windows 10 laptops, and Windows 11 laptops.

Source: Sony

The upcoming noise-cancelling headphones come in two colours, black and silver which will be available in various head sizes. The WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones also feature the Integrated Processor V1 which helps unlocks the full potential of Sony’s HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 which is enhanced by the specially designed 30mm driver unit. The combination leads to improve sound clarity and bass reproduction, creating incomparable noise cancellation. In addition, the headphone features a comfortable design with a “newly developed soft fit, synthetic leather with a step-less slider.”

The previously mentioned microphones are a great way to use during a phone call with the headphones’ industry-leading call quality thanks to Sony’s precise Voice Pickup technology. Utilizing the four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure, the headphones isolate the user’s voice so you can even take a quality call without the sound of a busy street or a noisy work environment coming through on the other end. The WH-1000XM5 headphones feature Speak-to-Chat and are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

As a part of marketing for the launch of the device, Sony is teaming up with global superstar and Sony Music Entertainment artist, Khalid to promote storytelling around “how WH-1000XM5 headphones provide premium listening for music.”

“As an artist and music fan, quality listening is important to me and Sony’s new WH-1000XM5 headphones deliver quality music experiences in a big way. The noise-cancelling really makes you feel closer to the music and hear all the details in a song, transporting you to a different world which is how I love to experience music,” Khalid said in a press release.

The WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones will cost $399.99 and will be available to pre-order starting on May 20th at Sony.com, Amazon and Best Buy.