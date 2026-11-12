Star Wars 50th Anniversary Is A Year Long Celebration

Lucasfilm and Disney have announced a year-long celebration in honor of the Star Wars 50th anniversary, the original theatre release in 1977.

Starting in January, the global celebration will honour five decades of Lucasfilm storytelling with new project announcements, anniversary merchandise, dedicated fan events, archival releases, and reimagined Disney Parks and Cruiseline offerings. This is on top of several anticipated streaming and theatrical titles prepped to launch, like the upcoming second season of the Disney+ series Ahsoka and the Ryan Gosling-helmed film, Star Wars: Starfighter.

Everything Star Wars will also be emblazoned with special 50th anniversary branding and a new logo, with a newly orchestrated score by John Williams (the Academy Award-winning mastermind behind all Star Wars mainline film scores). This year is also bringing a new theatrical release of the film that started it all, A New Hope.

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Schedule

On January 20, Ahsoka returns to Disney+ for a second season. Starring Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka is set after the fall of the Empire and the rise of the New Republic.

On February 19, Lucasfilm will release a restored version of the original Star Wars (1977) in theatres on thousands of screens globally, and the film will be available in IMAX 70mm. A new poster by Matt Ferguson, which pays homage to the original, can be seen above.

Coming March 2027, Cosm will debut a shared reality rendition of Star Wars: A New Hope (the 2019 version) in its immersive entertainment venues located in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles.

On April 2-3, Lucasfilm, Disney Concerts, AMP Worldwide and Live Nation Hewitt Silva will bring the musical legacy of Star Wars to life with Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga at the Hollywood Bowl.

On May the 4th, Lucasfilm will release a brand-new documentary, The Hero Awakens, from filmmaker R.J. Cutler on Disney+ and it details the making of Star Wars.

On May 28, the aforementioned Ryan Gosling film, Star Wars: Starfighter, hits theatres globally. Directed by Shawn Levy, this film takes place in an entirely new era of Star Wars storytelling and features all-new characters and locations.

Lucasfilm promises this is only the beginning of the Star Wars 50th anniversary celebrations. Disney and Lucasfilm will reveal even more cross-generational collaborations later this year and into 2027, featuring major announcements to delight fans of all ages and generations. Fans looking for more information regarding the celebrations can head to the official Lucasfilm website.