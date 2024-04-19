Stardew Valley Update 1.6.4 is live on PC & Fans List Their Favourites

ConcernedApe (also known as Eric Barone) is back at it again with another list of Stardew Valley Update notes for version 1.6.4, and this time, fans have taken to commenting on their favourites.

It has been officially one month since Stardew Valley Update 1.6 was unleashed, and fans have been able to dive in with both hands. As is the case with every massive Valley update, Creator Eric Barone has peppered in some mid-update fixes for balance issues, general gameplay fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and much more. These second-decimal updates usually appear small, but for the Stardew-conscious, there are numerous diamonds to be found among the rough notes, and what may seem a ‘small fix’ to some is a life-saving endeavour.

"Crab pots now have a short time period after harvesting from them during which they can’t be removed (750ms)."



For example, X (formerly Twitter) user @Verdski saw the Update 1.6.4 notes and said, “Crab pots now have a short time period after harvesting from them during which they can’t be removed (750ms).” Actually SO exciting – thank you!!!” That fan isn’t the only one, @yves51db writes, “you a real one for this” when mentioning the “Added a 1.2-second delay after dropping an item, before it’s picked back up by the same player” note.

Another player, @SamSuth3, refers to the balance change “Golden mystery boxes now have a small chance to yield an auto petter” as a “goated change”. Many of the other changes have been noted by fans as well, including the bugged “Fixed a Silo” quest and mystery boxes becoming overall more balanced.

Stardew Valley continues to improve its base game, and the Update 1.6.4 notes can be found on the official Stardew Valley website for fans to surveil. It’s also worth mentioning fans were also let down, as they thought the initial post from Eric Barone was to announce the Nintendo Switch update launch, but to no avail. Eric Barone gave an update earlier in April regarding the console and mobile launch of Update 1.6, and it can be seen below.

While Update 1.6.4 is live, Barone promises another update soon to make more fixes to the Valley.