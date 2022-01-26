Steam Deck is Launching on February 25th

Valve has announced that the Steam Deck will launch on February 25th, Steam users that reserved a unit will receive an email on the day the device launches and have 72 hours to order their handheld PC.

In a blog post, Valve states that users who don’t order the device their unit in that time will go to the next person in the reservation line. Steam Deck Units will start shipping on February 28th with more confirmation emails being sent out each week. Valve adds that impressions of the Steam Deck will be posted soon on the road to the Steam Deck’s late-February launch.

Source: Valve

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC designed to runs on the newest version of SteamOS and plays your entire Steam library. The Nintendo Switch-inspired device was officially announced back in July of last year. There are three different models, including 64GB ($399 USD), 256GB ($529 USD), and 512GB ($649 USD) models. In addition to more internal storage, the more expensive model comes with additional perks including a slightly faster SSD, an anti-glare etched screen for the 512GB model plus a Steam Community bundle for the 256/512 GB models. Steam has also released an official teardown video of the device.

The specs of the device include a custom APU developed in partnership with AMD (Zen 2 + RDNA), 1280x800px with a refresh rate of 60Hz, touch-enabled, a 1.6 TFlops GPU, 16 GB of RAM and more. Valve opened up reservations for the Steam Deck on its app for a small fee. At the time, the choice to reserve through Steam seemed like was Valve’s solution to dealing with retail bots following the recent release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Steam Deck was originally slated to release in December but was delayed to February 2022, with Valve stating that the global supply chain issues for components and manufacturing were the reason for the delay. Now the first batch of Steam Deck units is set to launch on February 25th with more batches becoming available in the following weeks after launch.