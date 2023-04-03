Street Fighter Film & TV Rights Acquired By Legendary

Legendary Entertainment acquires Street Fighter film and TV rights and will work with Capcom for future projects.

Legendary Entertainment has recently announced the acquisition of the film and television rights to the immensely popular video game franchise Street Fighter, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The iconic fighting game, which has captivated fans worldwide since its debut in 1987, will be brought to life in a new live-action adaptation, promising an exhilarating experience for fans of the game and newcomers alike.

Street Fighter, developed and published by Capcom, has maintained a steady presence in the gaming world for over three decades. The franchise has spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, comics, and even previous film and television adaptations, including the 1994 live-action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and the 1995 animated series.

As of now, details surrounding the plot and cast of any upcoming adaptations remain under wraps. However, fans can expect to see their favourite characters, such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and M. Bison, come to life on the screen once again. With Legendary Entertainment’s impressive portfolio of adaptations, including the recent successes of the MonsterVerse films featuring Godzilla and King Kong, expectations are high for the upcoming Street Fighter project.

Legendary Entertainment is no stranger to video game adaptations either, having previously produced the lacklustre film, Warcraft, based on the popular game series by Blizzard Entertainment. While it did not have the impact many would have liked, it was one of the better game-to-film adaptations and bodes well for the upcoming Street Fighter project, as fans eagerly await a faithful and exciting rendition of their beloved franchise. Especially after Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li was so disappointing to both fans and critics alike.

Stay tuned for further updates on the development of the new Street Fighter film and television project, as we keep a close eye on any news, casting announcements, and release dates.