Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer Has Died

In sad news, it has been reported that Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, died at 50 from unknown causes on March 25, 2022.

Taylor Hawkins, the band’s drummer, has passed away. The band, who is in Bogotá, Colombia, announced the news on social media on Friday, March 25. They were set to headline Lollapalooza Brazil this coming Sunday. The cause of Hawkins’ death has not been determined, but he was 50 years old. The band’s statement reads in full:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the message read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever.The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters after the band’s 1997 album, The Colour and the Shape and has been a member ever since. Before joining the band, Hawkins played drums for Alanis Morissette around the release of Jagged Little Pill and was seen in the Jagged documentary that recently premiered at TIFF.

Studio 666

Most recently, he was featured in the Foo Fighter’s horror film, Studio 666. A 2022 American comedy horror film directed by B. J. McDonnell and written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, based on a story by Dave Grohl. The film currently has an 80 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and features the rest of his bandmates, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

The news came as a shock, with many names from the music industry and fans expressing their condolences and admiration for his life and work. The festival Lollapalooza also issued a statement, explaining, “There are no words to describe what he meant to us, and to all music fans around the world.”

Hawkin’s individual bandmates have yet to comment on this tragedy.