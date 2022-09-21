Ted Lasso & AFC Richmond Confirmed For New FIFA 23

The massively successful Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, has finally hit the pitch with real players in FIFA 23, as the character has been confirmed in a new trailer.

What does Ted Lasso do when not winning 11 Emmy Awards? Apparently join the FIFA 23 roster of managers when the title launches on September 30th. A new FIFA 23 trailer showcased the signature flair—and mustache—of the Jason Sudeikis played main character, as well as the inclusion of the fictional AFC Richmond English team he coaches in the show. The trailer can be seen below.

In superb attention to detail, Sam Obisanya (played by Toheeb Jimoh) and all the other players for AFC Richmond will also be making the cut as playable Ted Lasso series characters on the pitch. These major inclusions bring TV fans to the FIFA series of games and allow the fantasy scenario of being one of the AFC Richmond players one step closer to being a reality with Career Mode. The Career Mode also allows for players to play as Lasso managing a team as well to cope with season three still in early production. All AFC Richmond players and Lasso himself will be obtainable in FUT modes as well.

“I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them”, explained Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis. “As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas. Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

FIFA 23 launches on September 30 with the Ted Lasso content. Meanwhile, season three of the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso is still in production.