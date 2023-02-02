News

Temtem Patch 1.2.2 Is Live, Bringing Changes & Fixes For Fans

Fixes for Tamers
| February 2, 2023
temtem patch 1 2 2 is live bringing changes amp fixes for fans 23020202

In Temtem‘s fourth year since launch in 2020, a new patch complete with notes has been revealed by Crema, bringing a wealth of fixes to the Airborne Archipelago.

Just like other big market Online titles, Crema’s Temtem continuously receives updates to smoothen the player experience when issues arrive within gameplay. On Thursday, the developers over at Crema unveiled the latest patch 1.2.2, notes for the Pokémon-inspired title, which aim to correct many reported player issues that have plagued the islands since the previous patch 1.2.1, which was released last month.

Temtem Patch 1 2 2 Is Live Bringing Big Changes Amp Fixes For Fans 23020202

The new patch brings numerous things into effect, including a list of Improvements, Balance changes and overall fixes to the islands. Fans can look below for a list of big changes implemented for the title in patch 1.2.2.

Temtem Patch 1.2.2 Notable Updates

  • Notable improvements have been made to the functionality on the Nintendo Switch version of the title, specifically that Crema has addressed the crashing issue that happened regularly. The team “implemented a series of optimization changes that will substantially ameliorate the current issues” but notes crashes may still happen just much less frequently.
  • The dye system received love too, with confirmation notifications being added to both application of a dye and removal which can lead to less Temtem user mistakes. Previews have also been added for fans to see how a specific dye will apply before committing to the colourway, and although these changes have been implemented, there’s no telling if dyes will return to the Premium Store just yet.
  • Balance changes have also hit the islands of Temtem, with a notable 5% decrease in the experience boost offered by playing co-op, bringing the bonus to a 15% boost from the previous 20%, which can increase the grind for players levelling.
  • A general list of Bug Fixes have also been implemented for players to provide a more consistent experience while playing Temtem, provided by the team at Crema.
Temtem Patch 1 2 2 Is Live Bringing Big Changes Amp Fixes For Fans 23020202 1

The implemented changes have already been implemented into Temtem, and fans looking for a more in-depth list of the overall bug fixes can visit the Temtem website for the full list.

File Under: Patch, Temtem
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

best tablet 2023 23013001 1

Best Tablet 2023

CGM has selected the best tablet 2022/23 from leading brands like Xiaomi, Apple, and Samsung.
you hurt my feelings review sundance 2023 23013001 2

You Hurt My Feelings Review – Sundance 2023

People seem to have a special disdain for women who chronicle the lives of the well-off, but You Hurt My…
best playstation 5 games 2022 23013001

Best PlayStation 5 Game 2022

Thanks to the PlayStation 5 we've seen a new world of graphics on consoles bringing us some of the best…
best audio solution 2023 23013001 1

Best Audio Solution 2023

Esteemed brands like BEACN, Raycon, RODE, Bluesound, and Sonos made their way into our best audio solution 2023 list!
the pathless nintendo switch review 23013101 1

The Pathless (Nintendo Switch) Review

Giant Squid’s The Pathless finds its way onto the Nintendo Switch, but should it be the path less traveled?