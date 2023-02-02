Temtem Patch 1.2.2 Is Live, Bringing Changes & Fixes For Fans

In Temtem‘s fourth year since launch in 2020, a new patch complete with notes has been revealed by Crema, bringing a wealth of fixes to the Airborne Archipelago.

Just like other big market Online titles, Crema’s Temtem continuously receives updates to smoothen the player experience when issues arrive within gameplay. On Thursday, the developers over at Crema unveiled the latest patch 1.2.2, notes for the Pokémon-inspired title, which aim to correct many reported player issues that have plagued the islands since the previous patch 1.2.1, which was released last month.

The new patch brings numerous things into effect, including a list of Improvements, Balance changes and overall fixes to the islands. Fans can look below for a list of big changes implemented for the title in patch 1.2.2.

Temtem Patch 1.2.2 Notable Updates

Notable improvements have been made to the functionality on the Nintendo Switch version of the title, specifically that Crema has addressed the crashing issue that happened regularly. The team “implemented a series of optimization changes that will substantially ameliorate the current issues” but notes crashes may still happen just much less frequently.

The dye system received love too, with confirmation notifications being added to both application of a dye and removal which can lead to less Temtem user mistakes. Previews have also been added for fans to see how a specific dye will apply before committing to the colourway, and although these changes have been implemented, there’s no telling if dyes will return to the Premium Store just yet.

Balance changes have also hit the islands of Temtem, with a notable 5% decrease in the experience boost offered by playing co-op, bringing the bonus to a 15% boost from the previous 20%, which can increase the grind for players levelling.

A general list of Bug Fixes have also been implemented for players to provide a more consistent experience while playing Temtem, provided by the team at Crema.

The implemented changes have already been implemented into Temtem, and fans looking for a more in-depth list of the overall bug fixes can visit the Temtem website for the full list.