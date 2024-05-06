The Boys Are Back For Season 4, With 3-Episode Premiere

CCXP México unveiled the first trailer for the hit Prime Video series The Boys season 4, showing off a quick, bloody look at what is to come.

This weekend held an inaugural event: the Comic Culture Experience (CCXP) is the largest entertainment and pop culture festival in Latin America and came to Mexico for the first time. Fans who attended the event were surprised on Friday to witness the mind-blowing official trailer for the fourth season of the gory hit drama series on Prime Video, The Boys. The new season will premiere on June 13, 2024, with three episodes.

The trailer showed off the return of its iconic villain Homelander as he continues to manipulate the Seven for his goals. Based on his tone, he wants them to not just be saviors but “gods” now. This spells more doom for humans as the Seven look to be getting more power hungry than ever. Secret supe Victoria Neuman appeared to be closer to becoming president.

As for Butcher, he seemed to be wanting to redeem himself with The Boys ever since Becca’s son chose Homelander over him. The stakes looked higher, the plot seemed wilder, and the bloodiness appeared more than ever. Definitely check out the trailer to see a bulletproof chicken, and animals exploding on a farm!

Again, this season will be eight episodes long with weekly-released episodes. This means the finale will be on Thursday, July 18. Based on what executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke revealed earlier, the finale would also be an opportunity to see where the spin-off series Gen V season 2 will be heading.

The Boys season 4 will see the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. It will also introduce Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and the great Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In other related news to The Boys, Homelander will be landing his beautiful blonde hair in Mortal Kombat 1.

A trailer just dropped showing him drinking his favourite breast milk, along with a fatality in which he uppercuts his opponent into the sky, and into the path of a jet plane. Homelander will be the fifth of six DLC characters to be added to the game as part of its Kombat Pack 1 pass, but no release date has been disclosed yet.

Omni-Man (Invincible) and Quan Chi were added in November and December 2023 respectively, while The Suicide Squad character Peacemaker (voiced by John Cena) was added in March. Ermac was added last month, and Mortal Kombat X character Takeda Takahashi will be coming out in the summer.