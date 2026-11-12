The Game Awards Are Coming to Disney+ This December

The biggest night in gaming is coming to Disney+, with The Game Awards streaming live on December 10, 2026.

The Game Awards just announced that they are partnering with Disney+ to stream this year’s show around the world. Hosted by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim, this year’s show should reach more viewers than ever thanks to the addition of the new platform. The Game Awards 2025 received 171 million global live streams across all platforms. To put that into perspective, compare that to The Oscars’ 17.9 million viewers across ABC and Hulu.

It is important to note that The Game Awards coming to Disney+ is not replacing last year’s Prime Video partner, as Keighley took to X to note that this new platform is in addition to all current streaming partners. That includes streaming platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Kick, Prime Video, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Facebook, Instagram Live and more.

Some exciting news to share!



This year, you can also watch @TheGameAwards live on @DisneyPlus on December 10, for the first time around the world.



The live Disney+ airing of #TheGameAwards is in addition to all existing platforms/places you can watch the show. pic.twitter.com/TAYjnaJ1II — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 12, 2026

This year’s show could be one of the most competitive in recent years. It feels like every week someone is calling a new Game of the Year. Metacritic has shared its top titles so far for 2026, with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time taking the top spot. Other notable titles include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered, DOOM: The Dark Ages – Revelations, Mina The Hollower, Forza Horizon 6, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and more. Online, titles like Phantom Blade Zero, Pokemon Pokopia, and the upcoming launch of GTA VI have been hot topics, so the race for Game of the Year 2026 is tight.

CGMagazine is proud to be one of the few Canadian outlets on the official voting jury for The Game Awards 2026, and we look forward to seeing the results with you all on December 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM PT/7:30 PM ET on your platform of choice.