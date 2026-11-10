GTA VI Preloads Begin As Preorder Estimates Climb Into The Millions

The time is finally here; fans can now officially pre-load GTA VI so they can jump right in when it releases, and it might be the most pre-ordered game ever.

Fans who want to prepare for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI can now do so by downloading the game before launch. Pre-loading is now available for everyone who has pre-ordered GTA VI digitally. Players who pre-ordered the code-in-box version are also able to activate their code and begin pre-loading as soon as it’s received.

With Rockstar Games revealing that the title will be 212GB, fans without the pre-load will have to wait through a potentially lengthy download on November 19, 2026 (the release day). For size comparison, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes up 191GB if you install all of the modes. For those who use XBOX Cloud Gaming, it will be available on release, and there’s no need for a pre-load. All fans need to do is jump onto the storefront of their choice (the PlayStation or XBOX) and select Download from the menu.

On top of that, reports are claiming GTA VI could be the most pre-ordered game of all time. According to Sensor Tower‘s sales tracker, Grand Theft Auto VI has current sales numbers of 9.69 million units sold — and it’s not even out yet. Surprisingly, 75% of that figure is driven by PlayStation pre-orders, making the sales figures for the Sony console three times higher than the XBOX Series S/X.

What was previously referred to as the most pre-ordered game of all time, Cyberpunk 2077, had pre-orders numbering 8 million units, and according to Sensor Tower, it’s forecasted to drop by approximately 20% (and again, it’s not released). As of this news post, GTA VI is currently forecasted to bring in $942 million. It’s worth mentioning these Sensor Tower numbers are for digital sales only; the codes-in-a-box sold at retail are not factored into the sales.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches digitally on November 19, 2027, with Rockstar Games claiming a physical copy is in the works for later release.