Possible The Last of Us Set Photos Teases Season 2 Scope

Production for The Last of Us season two is underway, and some fans have been scouring the internet for any information on the second season of the polarizing HBO original, and there is some.

News regarding the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has been incredibly scarce, and outside of cast news and the fact the second season will follow The Last of Us Part II video game, not much has been shared regarding season two from showrunners. Today, fans have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to information retrieval, and on Reddit, one claims to have some set photos that they snuck.

The Reddit post (found by GamingBible) is titled “They are filming season 2 where I live (Squamish / Britannia Beach), I poked in with my drone and took some shots!” It appears the title of the post is exactly what the fan did, as the photos of the set can be seen just below (The owner of the photos appears to be Reddit user _Rainy_Nights). Fans have also already given some speculation as to what location they think the area is.

Fans have notably been awestruck by the size of the set for The Last of Us season two. One fan, Bierre_Pourdieu writes “Wow, that’s a huge set. Thanks OP! It looks like Jackson, so they might still filming scenes for earlier episodes.” Many fans have agreed on the Reddit post that the set looks like Jackson from the source material, and one (named Tyrbus) has even laid out some architectural landmarks around the area.

While it’s fun to get excited about new Hollywood productions, information regarding The Last of Us season two is still very much under wraps, so fans should take any information unless it is verified with a grain of salt moving forward with production. Readers can also check out what the rest of the fans are saying by heading straight to the Reddit post.