The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Arrives On Nintendo Switch In A Big February

Nintendo’s trickle-timed release of their classic titles to the Switch continues in February with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask at the end of the month.

The Legend of Zelda series has a legendary history, and what many consider to be the best game in the series, Ocarina of Time, dropped on the Nintendo Switch, day one of the still fresh Expansion Pass add-on to its online membership. The sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is now destined to have the same fate.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask released to a mixed reception, shaking off the traditional Zelda recipe and adopting a far darker tone, with a constant feeling of doom. There are returning character models from its predecessor to add to that ‘this is a sequel’ feeling. The premise is based on the moon falling on the land of Termina, and it is up to Link to stop the moon from ending the world in just three days. There are many dark themes, and the timer at the bottom constantly reminds the player that the end is near.

‘Happy’ Mask Salesman

Different masks adorn Link with new powers to solve the puzzles in each dungeon. At the end of each dungeon is a key item mask Link must collect to grant four magical giants the ability to successfully deflect the moon’s impact with the world. Many residents of Termina require Link’s help, and many masks allow Link to deal with the darkened tones and requests. A darker sequel, indeed.

The Nintendo Switch Expansion Pass for its online membership costs $49.99, which is a 150% increase from the original online membership for $19.99 annually. The Expansion Pass offers updated perks, with all the previously released Nintendo 64 titles, Sega Genesis titles, and even the DLC packages for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track packs.

The unfortunate part about this release, like the Ocarina of Time, this title doesn’t receive its 3DS updated visuals and quality of life improvements. It is a port of the original as released back in 2000, which seems like a missed opportunity.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask arrives to Switch on February 25th, the same day as Elden Ring‘s anticipated release.