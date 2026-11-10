The Marathon Symbiosis update arrives on December 8, bringing new modes, weapons, a Runner shell, and even more to the merc-laden battlefield.

Sony has uncorked more of what Runners can expect when the Marathon Symbiosis update launches on December 8. Back in September, Bungie delayed the Symbiosis update to refine and retool what was coming to the game, and now that we are a little under a month from release, they’ve revealed what’s coming. It turns out Marathon‘s Symbiosis update makes Bungie’s latest shooter much more like their previous live-service shooter, Destiny 2. This starts with a new zone they’re launching called Limbo, which, like Destiny‘s Tower, allows Runners to meet up in a social space, talk, test weapons and gear in firing ranges, and challenge each other in a duelling pit. A new trailer has also been released with Symbiosis, and it can be seen below.

On top of the new social space, Marathon will add an experimental Team Deathmatch mode that lets Runners jump into a three-versus-three match without risking your loadout if you lose. The popular Perimeter zone will also see a facelift; fungal growth and alien life have transformed Perimeter, with new playable spaces including the underground Burrows and Reservoir. Now, the Tick Queen lurks beneath the surface, challenging Runners with a new big bad to take on aside from the Compiler. A new mode, Expedition, will also be added. This is Phase 1 of a new PvE-only mode built around a three-run series. Runners can play solo or with a crew and face new combat and environmental challenges without PvP threats.

Runners will now be able to drop in and complete assignments as the new Bishop Runner shell, a new class that lets players embody their inner Samurai and cut enemies to shreds. Taking yet another page from the book of Destiny 2, Marathon Symbiosis will also bring two new weapons to the equation: the V17 Flamethrower (short-range area denial) and the Maverick, a new revolver archetype with “a hand-cannon feel.”

The game-changing Marathon Symbiosis update launches on December 8, 2027, and more information on the entire release can be found on the PlayStation Blog.