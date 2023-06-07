TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Adds New Usagi Yojimbo DLC

Tribute Games and Dotemu announced today that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge would be getting a new DLC later this year—titled Dimension Shellshock—with Usagi Yojimbo as a playable character.

Later this year, the pizza-munching turtle ninjas in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be getting the Dimension Shellshock DLC, which will include a series favorite crossover character in Usagi Yojimbo. The Stan Sakai creation has merged into the world of TMNT multiple times across comics, TV, and toys, with this time around coming as a playable character in the beat ’em up action title. Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games made the announcement today.

Due to Usagi Yojimbo’s placement in the Edo era of Japanese history, some dimensional portals are necessary to allow for this crossover to get the samurai rabbit to modern-day New York City, while the turtles make their way back in time to ancient Japan as well. While the trailer and Twitter posts specifically state “new playable characters,” as in, more than one, the others coming in the new DLC drop have not been revealed at this time.

Additionally, the Dimension Shellshock DLC will include a new gameplay mode for the arcade-style gameplay of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, in which the gang fights through waves of enemies, similar to an endless mode, in a static room. There are also new color palettes for the main characters, in case you’d like to outfit Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael in a more classic color scheme.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC will launch later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox One, with a price and exact date yet to be announced. No word on if pizza slices are included in this content drop.