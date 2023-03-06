Time To Get Excited With A First Look At Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

After nearly a decade, a new installment of the TMNT franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, is ready to hit theatres on August 4.

Helmed by Jeff Rowe, the director of the critically acclaimed film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and produced by Seth Rogen, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stays true to the source material that has been honed and refined over the course of numerous live-action films, animated television shows, and comic books.

Moving away from the look and concept of the Michal Bay-directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films that have been in theatres since 2014, the new film seems to be much more fun and exciting. The movie is visually different from its predecessors with a unique and innovative design, clearly taking notes from how Sony innovated with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Set against the backdrop of New York City’s iconic underground tunnels, Mutant Mayhem takes us on a journey with the beloved Turtle siblings as they venture above ground in a bold attempt to break free from the confines of the shadows. Along the way, the Turtles will encounter trusted friends, confront a notorious crime ring, and face off against a legion of mutants who call Manhattan home.

“In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” The synopsis provided by Paramount reads. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem boasts a star-studded voice cast, with an impressive array of actors bringing the iconic Ninja Turtles to life. Micah Abbey, Shannon Brown Jr., Nicholas Cantu and Brady Noon lend their voices to the beloved reptilian heroes, while Jackie Chan and Ayo Edebiri bring the characters of Splinter and April O’Neil to life. Meanwhile, the film’s menacing antagonists are voiced by some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including John Cena as Rocksteady, Seth Rogen as Bebop, and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman.

Adding to the impressive list is Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Ice Cube as Superfly, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. However, while fans may be eager to see classic TMNT foe Shredder make an appearance, the movie’s cast list remains mum on his potential involvement.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theatres on August 4, and stay tuned to CGMagazine for a full review and other news as they are revealed.