Call of Duty x TMNT — Shredder Joining The Fight

Via a Twitter post, it was confirmed that Call of Duty would be getting a new crossover with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, with Shredder joining the first-person shooter title as a playable character.

While Call of Duty crossovers aren’t a new thing (including crossovers with Rambo, Godzilla, King Kong, and Snoop Dogg), this will be the first time the ever-popular shooter franchise pairs up with the pizza-eating, subway heroes: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, instead of seeing Leo or Mikey suiting up, their nemesis, Shredder, will join the game.

A new evil will rise 🥷⚔️ pic.twitter.com/jA5f7ogAbp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2023

Announced via the Call of Duty Twitter account, the video shows some close-ups of Shredder’s armour and gear, followed by a laughing, silhouetted figure and the tagline “A new evil will rise.” Coming specifically to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, details beyond the March 21st, 2023 release date are slim to none. With tons of content always revolving across these titles, this will definitely be an exciting new addition.

No stranger to crossovers themselves, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have also been featured in fighting games like Injustice 2 and Brawlhalla while also starring in their own titles recently, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, which is a retro collection featuring titles from the arcade cabinet to the NES, Game Boy, and Sega Genesis.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Additionally, a new movie produced by Seth Rogen and featuring Jackie Chan, John Cena, Ice Cube, Post Malone, and more is coming in August, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which might be the main reason for the timing of this crossover with Call of Duty, even though Shredder doesn’t currently appear to be in the upcoming film based on the current cast list.