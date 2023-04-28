Tower of Fantasy’s Huge Sound of the Sea Expansion Launches Soon!

Tower of Fantasy is an ongoing open-world MMO that is releasing a new expansion, Sound of the Sea, to bring Wanderers to the most treacherous waters of Aida.

The anime-styled MMORPG Tower of Fantasy is becoming just one expansion larger with the unveiling of version 2.5, bringing fans the Sound of the Sea. The Sound of the Sea expansion brings many new adjustments for Wanderers, including a brand new world boss and a new area to explore. Level Infinite has also shared a teaser trailer for the new expansion that can be seen below.

The latest expansion of version 2.5 offers players the opportunity to explore the vast sea while also introducing a new vehicle inspired by the graceful movements of a manta ray for faster navigation. Additionally, players can unlock three new Simulacra options, including Fiona ‘Moonstar Bracelet’, Icarus ‘Precious One’, and Lan ‘Vermillion Bird’, as playable characters. Level Infinite has also revealed the expansion’s storyline, along with the backstory of Gnonno, another Simulacra.

Level Infinite introduces the new characters by explaining that Gnonno is the granddaughter of Nuok, a vital member of the exploration team responsible for discovering Innars (the city under the sea), and she wants to become an explorer like him. Though she has a bit of a wild side and a penchant for causing trouble, this simulacra can summon an octopus-like creature and take command of its tentacles as a means of attack. While Gnonno can navigate the sea with ease, she convinced her friend that it would be a good idea to explore together, but only Gnonno returned safely. This and other mysteries will drive the player through version 2.5, Sound of the Sea.

The Sound of the Sea expansion will also open players up to two brand new puzzle-solving missions, Trapped Patrol Guard and Inactive Surveillance Guard, which will also bring a difficulty change, as Tower of Fantasy will adjust difficulty based on Dimension rather than the previous Wanderer level the difficulty used to scale to.

The Tower of Fantasy Sound of the Sea expansion and version 2.5 will launch on May 11th.