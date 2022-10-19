The Titles of Unannounced Silent Hill Games Leaked Via Transmission YouTube Page

According to Gematsu, the Konami youtube channel leaked there own information regarding future projects for Silent Hill

Konami just launched their own youtube page for the Silent Hill Transmission, which will be premiering on October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT. While we expected some big news from the channel soon, we certainly didn’t expect it to come out in a leak, and while it may have taken some of the initial build-ups away, it’s certain that nobody can say they’re unhappy about it.

This image, produced by Gematsu, depicts that listed in the description of the channel was a PlayStation pre-order placeholder for Silent Hill 2. And although we did all see this announcement coming, it is an admittedly underwhelming way to reveal the most anticipated horror game since the initial release of Silent Hill.

Gematsu reveals how the following video tags can be seen by looking at the page source in a browser:

The tags reveal the future projects that would have been formally said during the much-awaited Transmission this month. However, the predicted order of the transmission it’s now listed below for your convenience:

KONAMI

Interview

Ascension

PlayStation

Return to SILENT HILL

SILENT HILL

SILENT HILL 2

SILENT HILL Transmission

SILENT HILL f

SILENT HILL: Ascension

Steam

Teaser Trailer

While all mentions of Silent Hill 2 are predictably removed, users are now fully aware of its upcoming existence, and if you want to make sure you’re not just dreaming, you can check it out for yourself while it can still be viewed on archived youtube pages.

If we push aside Konami’s slip-up, the news of so many new projects coming from them is definitely something that all horror enthusiasts should be elated for. To get more details of the project, mark your calendars for October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT, for the official Transmission hosted by Konami.