Vampire Survivors Getting Bat-Filled Free Update Tomorrow

With Vampire Survivors getting another free update, we will see new achievements and content following the launch of the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC.

Vampire Survivors continues to get new goodies with Update v1.3. This drop is being called The Chaotic One, but much of what this update is bringing to the table hasn’t been revealed. A post on Twitter is hyping up what’s to come, however, with bat-filled content being teased. The update releases tomorrow, February 9th, 2023.

Originally released on PC prior to Halloween last year, Vampire Survivors became one of the many surprises of last year when it came to Xbox platforms via Game Pass, where it gained a ton of momentum.

Following its run on the awards circuit, Vampire Survivors has shown its an indie darling, with appearances at The Game Awards, INDIE Live Expo, GDC, and more! Offering roguelite, bullet-hell gameplay in an old-school pixelated style, this title has a ton of excitement surrounding every update, with the latest big content drop coming in the Legacy of the Moonspell DLC late last year.

As described on the Microsoft Store and Steam, Vampire Survivors is a time-survival game with minimalistic gameplay, roguelite elements, and a gothic horror aesthetic. There’s no place where to hide, all you can do is try to survive a cursed night and get as much gold as possible for the next survivor before Death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you.

Currently available through Xbox Game Pass, for free on mobile, and on Steam, Vampire Survivors continues to get more and more content for fans, and while PlayStation and Nintendo gamers are still waiting to jump in, every update just adds more and more for those platforms to look forward to in the future.