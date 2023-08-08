Video Game Industry Set to Rebound in 2023 After Disappointing 2022

PS5 Availability and Strong Game Releases Predicted to Drive Growth
Report: Video Game Industry Forecasted to Recover in 2023 After Dismal 2022
Avatar
Philip Watson | August 8, 2023

After what the video game industry considers a disappointing 2022, reports show it will rebound in 2023 due to PS5 availability and strong IP releases.

In 2022, the video game industry experienced many delays that pushed titles from 2022 into 2023, and with fewer titles available, sales were set to suffer as well. But now, as the industry prepares to enter Q4 of 2023, many quality titles are set to be released, and the PS5 has started to become more available, leading market research website NewZoo to predict a positive return to form for the industry.

Report: Video Game Industry Forecasted To Recover In 2023 After Dismal 2022

“A number of highly anticipated delayed titles will launch in 2023, with more scheduled for release in H2 [the second half of the year], and the supply of new consoles is finally catching up with demand,” NewZoo analyst Tom Wijman said of the big second half of 2023. NewZoo’s bullish forecast also expects industry revenue to rise 2.6% to $187.7 billion in 2023, driven by a 7.4% increase in console sales for the year after a dismal 5% revenue decline in 2022.

The number of delayed titles in 2022 was staggering. Fans saw Starfield, Skull and Bones, and Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2023 from previously expected release windows in 2022, hurting video game industry revenue in 2022. High-profile releases such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Forza Motorsport, and Starfield, which will be released in the second half of the year, will also boost sales, resulting in a favourable forecast for the industry.

Report: Video Game Industry Forecasted To Recover In 2023 After Dismal 2022

It’s also worth noting that as PS5 supply issues ease, a new limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 console has been announced and a new Xbox Series S with a 1TB SDD, which could also help get more consoles into homes. As the video game industry heads into a busy release season in the second half of 2023, the predictions carry weight, but it’s important to note that they are just that, predictions and unforeseen issues can happen to derail the favourable forecast. Fans can read the full report on the NewZoo website.

File Under: Microsoft, Sony, Video Games, Xbox
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Matt Keith | August 15, 2023
CoolerMaster MasterLiquid 360L Core White Review
Keeping it Cool with Style
CoolerMaster MasterLiquid 360L Core White Review
Hayes Madsen | August 15, 2023
The Cast of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time Looks Ahead to Season 2
The Great Hunt Is On
The Cast of Amazon's The Wheel of Time Looks Ahead to Season 2
Steven Green | August 14, 2023
Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball Mouse Review
Trackball Users Rejoice!
Auto Draft
Zubi Khan | August 14, 2023
From Marvel to Moviemaking: Joe Quesada’s Creative Journey
Insights on comics, films and storytelling from the former Marvel EIC
From Marvel to Moviemaking: Joe Quesada's Creative Journey
Dayna Eileen | August 12, 2023
Cantata Leaves Early Access, Bringing Full-Fledge Grand Tactics to the Masses
Cantata is Leaving Early Access This Week!
Cantata Leaves Early Access, Bringing Full-Fledge Grand Tactics to the Masses
Andrew Farrell | August 11, 2023
Quake II Remaster (PC) Review
Who Told You About The Machine?!
Quake II Remaster Review
Joe Findlay | August 11, 2023
DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor Review
The Promise Is In The Name. Does It Hold Up?
DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor Review
Brendan Frye | August 11, 2023
Painkiller: Behind the Scenes with Eric Newman and Barry Meier
Book to Netflix: The Journey of Unraveling the Opioid Crisis
Painkiller: Behind the Scenes with Eric Newman and Barry Meierw