Vindictus: Defying Fate Debuts New Trailer And Release Window

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting Vindictus: Defying Fate will only have to wait a little bit longer as NEXON has released a new trailer for the game, alongside its release window.

Just in time for TwitchCon 2026, the new cinematic trailer—titled “Let the Righteous Judge”—offers players a deeper look into the dark fantasy world and the mysterious story of the upcoming action RPG. The trailer conveys the game’ dark tone, as someone seemingly in a position of authority expresses their distain for life and land lost, so long as it aids in rooting out the Fomor threat. The trailer ends revealing a 2027 release window for Vindictus: Defying Fate.

In addition to this, TwitchCon 2026 attendees will be granted a special opportunity to go hands-on with Noctia, an original playable character created for Vindictus: Defying Fate. Noctia weilds a massive scythe and fights alongside her spirit companion, Vespera, bringing a distinctive combat style to the game’s roster of playable characters, two of whom—Lann and Delia—will also be playable during the event. Showgoers can also take advantage of Stream-ready demo stations, exclusive merch via the Resupply Roulette, and a Photo Booth based on the game.

What’s more, The Vindictus: Defying Fate Official Creator Program officially kicks off at TwitchCon and welcomes creators looking to share their passion for the game through videos, livestreams, fan art, screenshots, guides, and other creative content. Creators can apply to the program at the booth, and selected creators will receive behind-the-scenes information, updates, early access opportunities and other goodies, as the developers charge toward launch. Any creators not attending TwitchCon 2026 can apply at this link.

CGM previewed Vindictus: Defying Fate twice with Justin Wood saying, “All in all, I had a good time, and it has put Vindictus: Defying Fate on my radar,” during the pre-alpha; and Marcus Kenneth saying, “At this point, Vindictus: Defying Fate feels like it has finally started speaking in its own voice clearly enough to see the game that NEXON wants it to be,” while previewing a later build.