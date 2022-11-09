News

Volvo EX90: One Step Closer To A Healthier Electricity Dependant World 

Volvo Expresses Their future Plans And Reveals Project
| November 9, 2022
“The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways.”

The Volvo EX90 is a seven-seater, all-electric SUV which promises safety and features we have yet to see from Volvo Cars. Starting next year, The EX90 is to be built in the United States followed by China at a later date. They plan both of these manufacturing warehouses to produce ONLY electric cars by 2030. 

The EX90 also features a range of up to 600 kilometres on a single charge. They also claim that EX90 has the ability to charge from 10% all the way up to 80% within the time span of 30 minutes or less.

The car has a 360-degree view of the world with State-of-the-art sensors connected to the core computers like cameras, radars and lidar. The car is designed to react when you cannot, making sudden moves when you might have just been a fraction of a second too late. Along with Pilot Assist and steering support for changing lanes. 

The Volvo EX90 has the ability to pick up when drivers are drowsy, distracted or inattentive which is something beyond what Volvo cars have done in the past. Once the Volvo EX90 notices you might be slipping away from the attention of the road it’ll give you a nudge, and then a more aggressive one to bring you back into a driving state. If all else fails and you go unconscious on the road, the Volvo EX90 will safely stop the car and call for help.

The Volvo EX90 upon release will continue to evolve with updates, with every piece of new data the electric car will become more intelligent and safe the longer it is around, ensuring that as the world adapts, the car will adapt alongside it. 

“Your Volvo EX90 won’t be just a new car, it will be a highly advanced computer on wheels.”

