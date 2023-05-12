News

Willem Dafoe Joins the Cast of Beetlejuice Sequel as Underworld Enforcer

Looks like the afterlife's getting a new sheriff!
Beetlejuice 2 gets more star-studded as veteran actor Willem Dafoe signs on for a vital role in the highly-anticipated sequel.

With the highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic Beetlejuice now in production, Hollywood is abuzz with the news that acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe has joined the cast. Dafoe will play an underworld enforcer, adding to the film’s supernatural elements and expanding on the bureaucratic intricacies of the afterlife introduced in the original film.

Known for his roles in films like The Lighthouse and The Northman and games like “Twelve Minutes,” Dafoe’s casting adds another layer of depth to the sequel, which is currently being referred to as Beetlejuice 2. Dafoe joins a star-studded ensemble of both new and returning faces. Original cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will reprise their roles, while Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux are notable newcomers. There is also talk of Monica Belluci joining the cast as Beetlejuice’s creepy wife.

Willem Dafor, Robert Pattinson The Lighthouse A24
Helming the sequel is none other than Tim Burton, who returns as both director and producer. Working with a script from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, known for their work on Smallville and Wednesday, Burton is set to bring the same unique vision to Beetlejuice 2 as he did for the original film in 1988.

While details of the film’s plot remain under wraps, the return of Danny Elfman as the film’s composer adds to the excitement around the project. With production underway in London, Beetlejuice 2 is expected to bring the same spirit, humour, and distinctive visual style that made the original a hit when it premieres on September 6, 2024.

Willem Dafoe Joins The Cast Of Beetlejuice Sequel As Underworld Enforcer 23051205 1

Willem Dafoe’s role in Beetlejuice 2 is just the beginning of his busy slate. He’s also set to star in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, embracing Anderson’s unique style, explore dark comedy with Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” and delve into classic horror in Robert EggersNosferatu. His diverse roles underscore his incredible versatility as an actor.

