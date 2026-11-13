Nearly seven years after the release of the last game in the franchise, XBOX has announced that a new Wolfenstein game has officially entered production at MachineGames.

The new game was directly announced by XBOX CEO Asha Sharma on X, in a post that showed the first few lines of the new game’s screenplay, along with saying, “One of gaming’s most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more.”

Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at @MachineGames. One of gaming's most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more. pic.twitter.com/YyX8LrbTvh — ASHA (@asha_shar) November 12, 2026

Those lines confirm two things: William J. Blazkowicz (BJH) will return once again, and yes, there’s going to be plenty of cursing. MachineGames then responded with its own post announcing development of the new games, along with a photo of a motion capture session with Debra Wilson, who plays Grace Walker in the rebooted Wolfenstein series.

There is, of course, no release date or window for the new Wolfenstein, and it’s extremely likely the game is years away at the moment, more in the realm of three to four years at least. MachineGames is just coming off of its previous game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which released in 2024 but had DLC, The Order of Giants, released in September 2025 and a Nintendo Switch 2 version in May 2026. Now that those are out of the way, full production is likely spinning up on Wolfenstein.

The last time we saw Wolfenstein was in 2019, when both the co-op shooter Wolfenstein: Youngblood and the VR shooter Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot were released. Both games were met with a slightly more muted reception.

In our own 6/10 review of Youngblood, we said, “Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a shell of a game designed to get you to buy microtransactions and is missing the heart and soul of the series whose story it does a disservice to. It’s not a terrible game; it’s just not what anyone would want or expect after having played the series to this point. The world needs more budget titles, but not ones designed around milking more money out of you.”

But the new game isn’t the only way the shooter series is returning, as back in July 2025, Amazon announced it was developing a Wolfenstein TV series, from Fallout producer Kilter Films and Patrick Somerville. We still don’t know any plot or casting details of the TV series.

Wolfenstein is currently in development.