WoW Classic Finally Bans 120,000 Malicious Death Knight Bots

WoW Classic has been plagued by cheaters utilizing Death Knight bot accounts for months, but Blizzard has finally stepped in to ban over 120,000 malicious accounts across World of Warcraft.

Yesterday, the team working on World of Warcraft put together a “blue post” on the official Blizzard forum that detailed some of the upcoming changes to Death Knight character creation that will change based on what was allowed during the launch of WoW Classic and Wrath of the Lich King, with 120,000 malicious accounts being banned in the process.

This news comes following months of players dealing with sometimes unplayable conditions. While it took quite some time for Blizzard to take action against these users taking advantage of the system, they finally let loose a huge ban wave to correct the problem.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve taken actions that removed almost 120,000 malicious accounts from the World of Warcraft ecosystem, including both Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Classic Era. This is in addition to our usual, ongoing banwaves, which often include actions against tens of thousands of accounts per week,” Blizzard said.

Originally, WoW Classic players could make a Death Knight character right from the start of the game since Blizzard thought “it was very important for the launch of Wrath of the Lich King classic to give anyone who wanted to hop into this iconic expansion the ability to do so with as few barriers as possible.”

WoW Classic

However, since the Death Knights start right at Level 55 instead of other characters who start at Level 1, Blizzard is changing those rules to disallow players from making Death Knights until they’ve taken a separate character to the Level 55 mark.

“Now that the initial launch period has passed, we no longer wish to allow the unrestricted creation of Death Knights on brand-new accounts. It’s a tempting vector for malicious actors to use to get into the game and start exploiting very quickly,” Blizzard continued.

Now that these changes are being made, hopefully, WoW Classic sees more fun and less rampant cheating than it has for some time.