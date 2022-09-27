WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Server Queues Frustrate The Fanbase

Upon initial release of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, Blizzard servers suffered long server queues, and now the problem has resurfaced in WoW WotLK Classic.

The success of WoW Classic cannot be understated with over 750k daily concurrent players, but a problem the initial World of Warcraft has returned with a vengeance, and old school WoW fans know the problem like an old friend. There are massive server wait queues in the World of Warcraft: Wratch of the Lich King Classic.

The pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King Classic had shown weak points regarding server integrity prior to the WoW WotLK Classic launch, and after that, the wait queues for an MMO that requires a monthly subscription are leaning on a fan base doused in nostalgia for all the wrong reasons. The initial WoW WotLK launch suffered from server issues 14 years ago, as remaining blogs from then show.

The launch has incited ire from larger personalities that enjoy WoW Classic as well, such as prominent YouTube personality Asmongold in a video where he can’t seem to understand how WotLK Classic can have these issues “in 2022.” He said “I think that I may have underestimated how many people started in Wrath of the Lich King. Their Wrath is my Classic,” in a video prior to launch, and the servers seem to have the same issues still.

YouTuber – Asmongold

Blog posts on the WoW forums show how many players are frustrated with the server issues, and it may be more noteworthy that the fan base expected this to happen as well. User “Tiphoon” responds to a blog that vented frustration on the issues with a simple “Everyone knew this was coming. Chill for a week.” It is worth mentioning that many other MMOs, including Final Fantasy XIV, and Lost Ark had immense server issues as well with launch and expansions.

But, while some players simply can’t log in to servers, there have been server firsts such as the first player to hit the level cap in WoW Classic WotLK. With the returning server queues, come returning fast levelling bugs according to player Naowh, who is the first player to hit level 80 in WotLK Classic according to GamesRadar.

The accomplishment required Naowh to employ an over decade old bug to de-spawn zombie enemies that reappear almost immediately, but they still grant the player experience. The bug was present in the initial WoW WotLK launch, and it seemingly hasn’t been targeted by Blizzard just yet. Fans will just have to wait and monitor Blizzard’s blog for any future updates.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic went live yesterday, September 26th. Hopefully those wait times lessen over time.