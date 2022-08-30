Wow Classic The Wrath Of The Lich King Gets A Pre-Patch Launching On August 30

On the cusp of the full Wrath of the Lich King expansion, a pre-patch will be going live on the WoW Classic servers, which will allow players to build the new Death Knight class.

The Wrath of the Lich King remains a fan-favourite expansion that gripped World of Warcraft players back in 2008. Now, fans have come full circle with the MMO WoW Classic and a pre-patch offering that allows players to create the Death Knight Hero class, take up the scribe’s mantle with a new Inscription Profession, and provides necessary updates as a patch would, prior to the expansion’s launch. In a developer diary type video, Warcraft Arclight Rumble Game Director, Tom Chilton, and WoW Classic Principal Game Designer, Kris Zierhut, talk about the class’ creation.

Azeroth adventurers currently embroiled in Burning Crusade conflict will receive a “Joyous Journeys” buff before The Wrath of the Lich King launches, increasing experience gain by a whopping 50% to prep Horde and Alliance members before taking on the new expansion. World of Warcraft has also laid out a neat calendar prior to expansion launch, which outlines events that will take place in Azeroth from August 30th to October 6th, which includes everything WoW Classic in that timeline.

August 30 Pre-patch Begins: Wrath of the Lich King Pre-patch Launches and Fresh Start Realms go live during regional maintenance. September 6–13 Zombie Plague Event: A mysterious affliction begins to make its way through the capital cities. Players must be vigilant to avoid falling victim to its deadly effects. September 13 – Launch Scourge Invasion Event: In several locations throughout Azeroth, players must coordinate a defensive stand against the attacking Necropolis and defeat Scourge forces to gain powerful rewards. September 20–October 6 Brewfest Begins: Do you love eating delicious fair food, drinking bountiful beverages, and riding rams around barrels of apples? Partake in activities and timed events to earn Brewfest souvenirs and achievements during this brewtiful holiday event. September 26 Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launches: At 3:00 p.m. PDT, Wrath of the Lich King Classic will launch, and players are welcome to log in. October 4 and 5 Arena Season 5 Begins: Season 5 will begin with the weekly reset. October 6 Naxxramas, The Eye of Eternity, and The Obsidian Sanctum are Available at 3:00 p.m. PDT – Naxxramas, the giant Necropolis and the seat of the dreaded lich Kel’Thuzad, floats over Wintergarde Keep in Dragonblight, eager to aid the Lich King and his deadly machinations. – Located in the center of Coldarra, the Eye of Eternity will challenge players to defeat the blue dragon aspect, Malygos. – Dragonblight is home to the Obsidian Sanctum where players must venture below Wyrmrest Temple to bring an end to Sartharion and his lieutenants, Shadron, Tenebron, and Vesperon. – WoW Classic Pre-Patch Notes

Fans who want to see the original post can visit the official WoW Classic page, as the Wrath of the Lich King Classic arrives in full form on September 26, with the Death Knight pre-patch being made available on August 30.