Xbox Game Pass Spooky Picks For You This Halloween

Are you ready to get spooky this Halloween? Well, why wait when you can spook yourself with these games right now? Xbox knows exactly what games will get under your skin with their picks for the top 5 scary games this Halloween. All of these games are available with the Xbox Game Pass or their regular/on sale price! “Are you as excited for Halloween as Xbox Canada?”

7 Ways To Die is a first-person shooter centering on a post-apocalyptic world that has you trying to survive. With up to 4 players per game, you’re able to cooperate or compete with your friends while exploring, crafting, and building. The undead are encouraging you to fight against them this Halloween season as 7 Ways To Die is available Xbox Game Pass, and is on sale for $19.99, with its original price being $39.99. But act fast because this scary cool deal only lasts until November 1st.

Secret Neighbor is one of the sequels to the popular indie game Hello Neighbor that you may have heard of. The game is multiplayer and follows you and all of your friends, scrambling to escape the neighbor and explore his basement, but don’t be fooled! It’s not as easy as it seems, as one of your friends is secretly the neighbor in disguise! (who knows… It could even be you!). Available on Xbox Game Pass and for sale for $19.99, you can work with friends to see what’s in your creepy neighbors basement or keep your pals away from it.

Coming in with a single player third-person survival horror game, you play as Detective Sergeant Sebastian with your partner, Joseph Oda. Once you get accidentally separated from each other you find yourself wandering abandoned buildings full of monstrous creatures. These grotesque creatures haunt you throughout your entire play as you try desperately to survive. The Evil Within is currently on sale until November 1st for $4.99 from its original price of $19.99, and is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Capturing the essence of every good thing in its first game, LIMBO, the indie game, INSIDE has you attempting to escape a seemingly abandoned town but you realize you may not be alone here… as you run from almost mindless people you wonder what’s really going on around you. The 2.5D adventure game is sure to have you wanting more, which is precisely why it’s exciting that there’s a secret ending! If you’re still not satisfied after that, there are tons of fan theories to keep your brain in that spooky mood. Pick up INSIDE for $24.99 or on Xbox Game Pass, and figure out its mind-boggling storyline.

Whether you’d like to be a killer or one of four survivors, this multiplayer game has you stalk or survive with your friends while working together to escape. If you choose to be the killer, you can choose between 7 different kinds: The Trapper, The Hillbilly, The Wraith, The Nurse, The Hag, The Huntress, and The Doctor.

There’s also 9 servers which all have their own progression system and unlockables to help your character’s game strategy. Play as Meg Thomas, Claudette Morel, Jake Park, Dwight Fairfield, Ace Visconti, Nea Karlsson, Bill Overbeck, Feng Min or David King. Dead By Daylight is currently on sale for $15.99, a significant savings over its original price of $39.99, and is also available on Xbox Game Pass.