Xbox Partner Preview Showcases Exciting Upcoming Third-Party Titles

The Xbox Partner Preview showcase was just yesterday, and Xbox brought some of the best upcoming third-party developed titles to show off prior to release.

On the tight 30-minute broadcast, the Xbox Partner Preview pulled gameplay from some of the most exciting and highly anticipated games coming to consoles this coming year. While Alan Wake 2 reviews have gone live to critical acclaim and a launch date of October 27, the other titles shown aren’t releasing until at least next month and onwards to 2024.

The Xbox Partner Preview has shown the first in-game looks of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, revealed a new side activity to perform in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and showed what it’s like to be on the right side of the law in Robocop: Rogue City, all while giving exciting looks at what’s to come in these upcoming titles.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Unreal Engine 5 powers the upcoming remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and the graphical enhancements are notable from the PS2 (and Nintendo 3DS) counterparts. Foliage and lighting bring new life to the original 2004 release, while including impressive texture design that shows glare off of a river crab’s back. In the brief snippet of gameplay, fans have reason to cheer, as Naked Snake is seen sneaking up and performing a CQC capture on an unsuspecting guard.

The Xbox Partner Preview also showed an upcoming dinner for the operative, a Honduran milk snake is shown slithering through the grass, and its scales are almost countable. While don’t have a release date set for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, this in-engine gameplay snippet shows it’s coming along swimmingly.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The latest upcoming title in the Like a Dragon series was also shown, and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio appears to continue adding features to the series. In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, fans can take a break from beating up thugs and take a needed ‘me day’ over at Dondoko Island. Like previous zany sidequests like Treasure Hunting, the Xbox Parter Preview shows the island is truly the player’s oyster.

Ichiban Kasuga can perform a variety of tasks on the island, including completely renovating it with new buildings and furniture he can craft himself. There is also a social element to Infinite Wealth, as the trailer mentions you could talk to the locals and shows a joyous Kasuga sitting around a campfire singing along. It’s safe to say Like a Dragon continues to innovate on its zany ideas, and fans will be able to get behind the wheel of a dolphin on January 26, 2024, when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases.

Robocop: Rogue City

While gameplay has been revealed before for the upcoming justice simulator, Robocop: Rogue City, the latest shown off at the Xbox Partner Preview has shown Alex Murphy can still think like a human. The environment can be used as a weapon, and the embodiment of justice is seen spraying his “good supply of bullets” into a ceiling to have it collapse on an incoming ED-209.

More of the Robocop humour is also on display, with an incredibly dry delivery and almost an emotionless tone in his voice that only Peter Weller can muster. Robocop: Rogue City launches on November 2.

That just about wraps up three of the best trailers shown at the Xbox Partner Preview. In case you missed it, fans can swing over to the Xbox YouTube channel to watch the whole show,