The Big Xiaomi 12 Lineup Arrives Today In 3 Distinct Variants With Varying Features

The newest editions to the Xiaomi smartphone family, the Xiaomi 12, will come in ‘Pro, Standard, and X’ variants to appease multiple customer price points and strengths.

The Xiaomi company revealed a multitude of details surrounding their new flagship smartphone the Xiaomi 12 this morning, giving consumers the first exciting look into the lineup since the information leak that saw possible pricing points earlier this month. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12X are the newest additions to their stellar lineup of smart devices and utilizes Snapdragon technology, powerful cameras, and sleek design.

The lineup features some of the biggest innovations to hit the Xiaomi smartphone lineup, starting with the 50MP camera, promising capture integrity in the most compromising situations. The Xiaomi 12 and 12X are equipped with a still serviceable 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, along with a 5MP telemacro cameras for adaptability. The Pro stands out with advanced hardware in the Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor to promote higher performance in higher stress situations.

All three devices have One-click AI Cinema built straight into the hardware for ease of use, allowing users to even edit video from the comfort of a handheld device at a whim. Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video, and Magic Zoom modes provide state-of-the-art techniques through the revamped AI Cinema. The Standard Xiaomi 12 and the 12 Pro come with ProFocus, to track moving objects and determine the most important subjects in the photo.

The processor also received a massive overhaul for the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor giving GPU rendering a 30% increase in quality over the previous Xiaomi generation. The 12X has staying power as well, with a Snapdragon 870 processor, providing power to the more affordable market.

Notable Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12X Features

DisplayMate A+ rated 120 Hz AMOLED Dot Display for excellent screen integrity, Pro size is 6.73″ while the 12 and 12X are 6.28″.

50 MP camera, with the Standard and Pro editions featuring wide angle functionality and ProFocus.

32MP face camera for selfies, and video chats.

Type – C USB charging ports, allowing for easy attachments due to rising Type – C popularity.

BlueTooth functionality, Pro and Standard receiving BlueTooth 5.2, while the X receives 5.1

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro coming equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors, and the 12X outfitted with a Snapdragon 870.

Three distinct color options of Gray, Purple and Blue.

The Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X are available today globally for consumers in the market for a new smartphone. For any exciting updates on all Xiaomi products, technophiles can head over to their official Twitter for more info.