Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi Watch S1 Designs and Price Leak Ahead of Launch

Ahead of their expected launch on March 15, renders and details on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have leaked, along with new details on the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active.

Xiaomi is a Chinese designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics, and its line of phones has seen a lot of success in recent years, partially because of the more attractive price point versus competitors like Apple. As reported by Pricebaba Daily, new renders have leaked for the various styles of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, which you can see below. The phones won’t have any aesthetic changes from their Chinese counterparts and will come in a variety of colours like dark grey and pink.

According to the leak, pricing for the Xiaomi 12 will be set at €899($982) and the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be set at €1,099($1200). The standard phone will be arriving in two different variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB. Meanwhile, the Pro version will also have two different variations of 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB. Here’s an overview of some of the features of Xiaomi 12

6.28-inch OLED FHD+120Hz display

4,500mAh battery

Triple camera unit featuring 50 megapixel (main) and 12 megapixel (ultrawide) and 5 megapixel (telemacro)

32 megapixel front-facing camera

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

LPPDR5 RAM

Support for 50W wireless charging

The other piece of news, of course, are fresh details on Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, the company’s new premium smartwatch. While we don’t have a date for the new watch, the render released shows a hardier design than past iterations.

As shown by 91Mobiles the Xiaomi Watch S1 will feature a 1.430 inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, an SpO2 sensor, 117 workout modes, and up to 12 days of battery life. While there could be other colours in the future, the render shows a white, navy blue, and black option.