Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Teased Ahead Of August 14 Launch

Flagship Foldable
Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Teased Ahead Of August 14 Launch
Avatar
Philip Watson | August 9, 2023

Today, Xiaomi gave fans a sneak peek at their newest foldable, The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, ahead of its official August 14th release.

After months of a slow drip feed of news regarding the latest Xiaomi flagship foldable smartphone, today the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 has received an official launch date. Some images of the new device have also gone live courtesy of Xiaomi. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has a simple description for the new flagship device: slim, elegant and premium. The official Xiaomi X (formerly Twitter) account posted the information, the sneak peek photos to build hype for the August 14 launch event, and a trailer complete with the new flagship’s silhouette. The teaser trailer can be seen below.

YouTube video

Consumers waiting to get their first look at the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 didn’t hold back on their first impression, with X user Lakshya Lark stating, “Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 looks gorgeous.” Eagle-eyed tech site GSMArena was able to get a clearer look at the camera specs from Xiaomi’s provided photos, and as previous leaks and reports have suggested, it does indeed come with four Leica cameras, effectively expanding on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s Leica inclusion. The photos reveal the focal lengths of the cameras, and it has a 15mm ultra-wide and 115mm periscope. The 115mm camera is a notable improvement over its predecessor’s 45mm.

It’s worth mentioning the MIX Fold 2 also lacked the periscope that will be included with the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, and while this new flagship foldable is being marketed as ‘slim,’ and the photos provide evidence of that, the MIX Fold 2 was 11.2mm folded, so to beat that the MIX Fold 3 will need to have a sharp edge.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 launch event is scheduled for August 14, and it remains to be seen whether fans not attending can watch the event also. Fans could follow CEO Lei Jun’s official X account to get the latest on announcements surrounding the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3.

File Under: Smartphone, Xiaomi
<div data-conversation-spotlight></div>

Latest Stories

Matt Keith | August 15, 2023
CoolerMaster MasterLiquid 360L Core White Review
Keeping it Cool with Style
CoolerMaster MasterLiquid 360L Core White Review
Hayes Madsen | August 15, 2023
The Cast of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time Looks Ahead to Season 2
The Great Hunt Is On
The Cast of Amazon's The Wheel of Time Looks Ahead to Season 2
Steven Green | August 14, 2023
Kensington SlimBlade Pro Trackball Mouse Review
Trackball Users Rejoice!
Auto Draft
Zubi Khan | August 14, 2023
From Marvel to Moviemaking: Joe Quesada’s Creative Journey
Insights on comics, films and storytelling from the former Marvel EIC
From Marvel to Moviemaking: Joe Quesada's Creative Journey
Dayna Eileen | August 12, 2023
Cantata Leaves Early Access, Bringing Full-Fledge Grand Tactics to the Masses
Cantata is Leaving Early Access This Week!
Cantata Leaves Early Access, Bringing Full-Fledge Grand Tactics to the Masses
Andrew Farrell | August 11, 2023
Quake II Remaster (PC) Review
Who Told You About The Machine?!
Quake II Remaster Review
Joe Findlay | August 11, 2023
DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor Review
The Promise Is In The Name. Does It Hold Up?
DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor Review
Brendan Frye | August 11, 2023
Painkiller: Behind the Scenes with Eric Newman and Barry Meier
Book to Netflix: The Journey of Unraveling the Opioid Crisis
Painkiller: Behind the Scenes with Eric Newman and Barry Meierw