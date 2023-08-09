Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Teased Ahead Of August 14 Launch

Today, Xiaomi gave fans a sneak peek at their newest foldable, The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, ahead of its official August 14th release.

After months of a slow drip feed of news regarding the latest Xiaomi flagship foldable smartphone, today the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 has received an official launch date. Some images of the new device have also gone live courtesy of Xiaomi. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has a simple description for the new flagship device: slim, elegant and premium. The official Xiaomi X (formerly Twitter) account posted the information, the sneak peek photos to build hype for the August 14 launch event, and a trailer complete with the new flagship’s silhouette. The teaser trailer can be seen below.

Consumers waiting to get their first look at the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 didn’t hold back on their first impression, with X user Lakshya Lark stating, “Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 looks gorgeous.” Eagle-eyed tech site GSMArena was able to get a clearer look at the camera specs from Xiaomi’s provided photos, and as previous leaks and reports have suggested, it does indeed come with four Leica cameras, effectively expanding on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s Leica inclusion. The photos reveal the focal lengths of the cameras, and it has a 15mm ultra-wide and 115mm periscope. The 115mm camera is a notable improvement over its predecessor’s 45mm.

It’s worth mentioning the MIX Fold 2 also lacked the periscope that will be included with the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, and while this new flagship foldable is being marketed as ‘slim,’ and the photos provide evidence of that, the MIX Fold 2 was 11.2mm folded, so to beat that the MIX Fold 3 will need to have a sharp edge.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 launch event is scheduled for August 14, and it remains to be seen whether fans not attending can watch the event also. Fans could follow CEO Lei Jun’s official X account to get the latest on announcements surrounding the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3.