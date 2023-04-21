Twitter Blue Says Companies Need To Pay To Run Ads

Since removing nearly all blue verified checks on the platform yesterday, Twitter Blue has made numerous moves regarding ‘verification’ and how ads work.

Yesterday, many blue check verified Twitter users fired up the platform and noticed something was missing. The verified blue check was removed for users who didn’t shell out for Twitter Blue and Advertisers were informed they would need verification to continue advertising on the website reports claim. Twitter has indeed seen its fair share of controversy recently since new CEO Elon Musk has taken the reigns, and below is a Tweet from Elon Musk stating that a select few accounts (not businesses) will have their verification comped by him with or without paying.

Just Shatner, LeBron and King — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

The three accounts listed above, William Shatner, Stephen King and Lebron James do indeed still have their checkmark. Although Stephen King has spoken out about his verification, ironically saying in a Tweet “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.” For advertisers on the Twitter platform, it may not be as cut and dry.

A report from TechCrunch shows an email sent from Twitter to Matt Navarra, detailing the new advertising policies. The email says “Starting April 21, your @account must have a verified checkmark or subscribe to either Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations to continue running ads on Twitter” with another striking detail “Subscribing to either of these services means you have been verified by Twitter as a real person and/or business.” This criteria doesn’t apply to “Business accounts spending in excess of $1000 per month” as they already have a gold checkmark.

Hello @elonmusk , can you please give me my blue check back. I am a twitter Blue — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 20, 2023

The confusion regarding Twitter Blue and their new verification system doesn’t stop there, as Professional Wrestler Dustin Rhodes has seemingly paid for Twitter Blue, and has yet to have their blue verification restored as noted by his Tweet on the platform above. Comments underneath the Twitter post suggest simply changing your profile photo on the site is enough to derail verification.

Other users such as the Managing Director of UK-based media agency Digital Marketing Specialist Ltd, Tom Davenport told Bloomberg “We are already moving budget away on projects launching next week, with the uncertainty on whether clients want verification, or how long it will take to go process” regarding the new Twitter Blue process.

As users lament the loss of their blue verification checkmark, more information regarding the new blue check verification process will surely come out soon. To keep up to date, following the official Twitter account of CEO Elon Musk will probably be the best way to stay informed on these new issues.