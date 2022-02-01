Yacht Club Games Presents Announced Exciting New Ip Mina The Hollower

Yacht Club Games were a guest on G4’s live Twitch streamed Xplay today, and they brought a major announcement of the new IP, Mina The Hollower.

During the live world premiere, Yacht Club Games outlined their brand new IP, and in their signature 8-bit style. Introducing Mina The Hollower.

The exciting title appears to have been ripped off of a Gameboy Color but the incredible audio quality and smooth gameplay suggest otherwise, and Jake Kaufman comes into the fold again as the composer for the latest and greatest of Yacht Club Game creations.

In the hands-off live preview, it was difficult to avoid relating Mina The Hollower to many titles, the most glaring of which is The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening, as even her leaps looked like Link adorning the roc feather. It is an action-adventure title that requires the player to stay on their toes, as enemies are crafty and dangerous. In a hearken back to classic 8-bit roots, Mina wields a spike ball-tipped whip called the ‘nightstar’ not unlike Castlevania‘s morningstar, a nod to the past indeed.

Mina Belmont?

Mina is a Hollower, a member of a guild that’s objective is to study the earth. Mina’s ability to burrow underground referred to as ‘Hollowing’ is one of the special abilities members of this guild have, and moving underground is faster than above it.

The Kickstarter page from Yacht Club Games says “We’ve loved scary stories and horror games for as long as we can remember. We really enjoyed crafting a macabre story for Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, a game that had a darker tone than Shovel of Hope. For this new game, much like with our gameplay, we wanted to put a modern spin on a classic source.” regarding the exciting project.

While there is no release date yet, the Kickstarter is exploding as of writing this article, $82,000 out of $311,503 have been accrued through the crowdfunding website and the title was JUST announced.

Those wishing to back the project, or read more information on the exciting title can visit the Yacht Club Games funding site here.