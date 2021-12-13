Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 373

On last week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: it’s an extra long MEGA episode as Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to discuss the 2021 Video Game Awards. The gang talks at length about the event itself—how it feels like it may have lost it’s way amongst corporate sponsorship; and needs to focus more on the awards themselves.
They also talk about the actual reason for the so-called Game Awards: REVEAL TRAILERS! The events was jam packed with reveal trailers, so much so that you may have forgotten it was an awards ceremony! From the reveal trailer for the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie, to Alan Wake 2; there was no shortage of “World Premiers!”
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: a long time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter as @Cahlayna