Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 373

On last week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: it’s an extra long MEGA episode as Brendan, Chris, Dayna, and Jordan sit down to discuss the 2021 Video Game Awards. The gang talks at length about the event itself—how it feels like it may have lost it’s way amongst corporate sponsorship; and needs to focus more on the awards themselves.

They also talk about the actual reason for the so-called Game Awards: REVEAL TRAILERS! The events was jam packed with reveal trailers, so much so that you may have forgotten it was an awards ceremony! From the reveal trailer for the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie, to Alan Wake 2; there was no shortage of “World Premiers!”

About the Castors: