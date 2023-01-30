Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 416 — Game of the Year

The year is now 2023, and with 2022 over that means it’s time for the Pixels & Ink Podcast crew to talk about the Game of the Year winner! The cast chat about their personal picks and their experiences with the games on the list this year, including Cult of the Lamb, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West. After the team chats about the process—and the surprising results this year—the winner is officially announced.
Reminiscing about the year also brought up some of our comfort games, and what “cozy game” means to each of the cast. This was before diving into the less-than-appealing review standards from Blizzard, and a bit of chat about the latest Xbox Developer Direct!
About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: Executive Editor and long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen