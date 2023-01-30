Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 416 — Game of the Year

The year is now 2023, and with 2022 over that means it’s time for the Pixels & Ink Podcast crew to talk about the Game of the Year winner! The cast chat about their personal picks and their experiences with the games on the list this year, including Cult of the Lamb, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West. After the team chats about the process—and the surprising results this year—the winner is officially announced.

Reminiscing about the year also brought up some of our comfort games, and what “cozy game” means to each of the cast. This was before diving into the less-than-appealing review standards from Blizzard, and a bit of chat about the latest Xbox Developer Direct!

About the Pixels & Ink Podcast Castors: