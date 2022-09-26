Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 406

It is a big week for leaks, with Diablo IV and GTA 6 videos appearing online. With the recent gaming leaks Pixels & Ink Podcast crew dissect what these leaks mean, how the games are looking and what this means for development. This leads to a bigger discussion about embargoes, how some creators try and break agreements, and how there has been a major series of events that makes many people in the industry question how insider information really gets out to the public.
While there may be plenty of leaks, Twitch.TV is making waves this week with the new rules about gambling, and a mix-up in how it shares revenue on the platform. Moving away from a more favourable split, into a 50/50 model that has many bigger creators very upset.
To wrap things up for the week, the crew look at all the new peripherals that are coming out, and how they at times can cost more than the consoles or the games they are meant to work with. From $1000+ racing wheels, to high-end controllers, it is an interesting time to invest in gaming.
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: Executive Editor and long-time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter and Instagram as @thedaynaeileen