Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel & PRO Racing Pedals Review

Over the summer I got very much into sim racing, starting with my reviews of the Fanatec GT DD Pro Wheel & Pedals, and Gran Turismo 7. Things weren’t easy at first, but I gradually got better and saw a lot more consistency in my driving ability. This is where the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel & Racing Pedals package comes up. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to spend the better part of the last two weeks testing these two brand-new products, and I could not be more impressed.

First things first, coincidentally, I received my new driving chair and wheel mount at the same time as the Logitech G PRO Wheel & Racing Pedals. After getting that assembled, I moved on to the unboxing, and I have to say that Logitech has really done well here. The wheel itself was protected by a fabric wheel cover pouch, and the direct drive motor was contained by itself in the box as well.

The pedals come in their own box as they are sold separately from the PRO Wheel. Each had the necessary cables to plug in to their respective locations: 1 for power going from the motor to the wall, one to connect the motor to the console and one to connect the pedals to the motor.

I did have a potentially major issue when it came to actually mounting the PRO Wheel to the chair mount, and that is that there are no screws to correspond to the direct drive motor included in the box. If you are either missing the mounting screws from your current setup or don’t have any, you’ll have to either go buy a few at your local hardware store or contact the manufacturer of your chair mount to have them send some to you. Luckily, the chair I have now included some screws, so I averted disaster.

One thing that struck me funny when setting up the Logitech G PRO Wheel & Racing Pedals was that the connections that go from the motor to the pedals and from the motor to the console are Micro-USB. I would have expected the connections to be USB-C, similar to the Fanatec wheel mentioned above. As more and more devices are making the switch to USB-C, should the unthinkable happen, and you need to replace the cable, it is going to become increasingly difficult to find a suitable replacement.

“Aesthetically, the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals are quite a beautiful thing to look at.”

Once the entire operation was set up, I got the Logitech G Hub software downloaded on my laptop and updated the firmware for the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel & Pedals. I quickly found that there are two ways to update the settings for the PRO Wheel & Racing Pedals, either through G Hub, or on the wheel directly.

The G Hub program is certainly the easier of the two to adjust, since you have the luxury of your entire screen to see what’s what. In addition, you are also able to map your settings based on what game you are playing, so I was able to make two different settings maps, one for Gran Turismo 7, and one for F1 22.

Configuring the actual settings once in the game was another story entirely, though. I thought I knew what settings I liked, based on my settings with the Fanatec wheel, but evidently the PRO Racing Wheel & Pedals are slightly different, so a lot of trial and error was in order.

This was where the technical aspects of the PRO Racing Wheel & Pedals really came into play. For starters, the Direct Drive motor is capable of up to 11 NM (newton meters) of force. This essentially means how easy the PRO Racing Wheel is to actually turn. I was able to find my sweet spot at around 5.3 NM, since I like a bit of resistance in the turning of the wheel. It helps me feel the weight of the car, even if it is virtual.

Among the other settings that can and should be changed to suit the individual are: the force feedback, angle (this is how many degrees of revolution the wheel can go to, with the highest being 1080 degrees), brake force (which is measured in kg), etc. I settled on 270 degrees of angle, 20 kg of brake force and force feedback at 5 (which can go up to 11). It was at this point that the settings were dialed in and I was able to hit the track for a proper bit of racing and not just to adjust the settings.

Right away, I was in for an adjustment, as the Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals have three pedals on the base, whereas I have been used to just having 2 in both my real car and on the Fanatec set. Suddenly, my legs needed to be much closer together, as the brake pedal is mapped to the centre pedal (as it should be), which made left-foot braking a bit more difficult. I can’t count how many times I would return to the game from a pause and have my left foot instinctively placed on the left-most pedal (the clutch) and attempt to take a sharp corner to find I was not braking but stamping desperately on the clutch pedal.

I like that Logitech has included a third pedal with the PRO Racing Pedals, as it allows for those drivers that use an available gear shifter accessory instead of the flappy paddles that are standard fare on most wheels these days. Speaking of the flappy paddles, there is a second set of them on the wheel, which can be used in a number of different ways. For example, they can be used as a double clutch, allowing for an advantage when launching your vehicle from a grid start. They can also be mapped to a few different functions (accelerator, brake, or a handbrake) via the Logitech G Hub program.

Aesthetically, the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals are quite a beautiful thing to look at. There is a simple elegance about the PRO Racing Wheel specifically that I absolutely love, wrapped in a beautiful black leather and an impeccable slate grey metallic faceplate. The buttons and knobs are the same colour of slate grey to match the aesthetic. The PlayStation buttons, specifically, are placed in positions that Logitech call “thumb sweep” so that they are easily accessible whilst driving, never requiring the user to take their eyes off the road or the wheel.

Similarly to the PRO Racing Wheel, the PRO Racing Pedals are also finished in a lovely slate grey on a black base. The pedals themselves are a slick metal with what appears to be a milled finish. The brake and clutch pedals each have 12 holes drilled in them, and the accelerator pedal has four holes drilled in it. The design choice is immaculate, and I find myself admiring them off and on.

The wheelbase features a tiny LED screen that displays your pedal inputs, and there is also an LED strip that shows your engine revving up. To give you an idea of what I mean by pedal inputs, there are 6 individual bars that show how much input you’re providing to the pedals. This is a fantastic feature, as it gives you visual feedback on just how much you’re pressing down on the pedals. Perfect for those turns, like Parabolica at Monza, where you need to feather the throttle for a section of it before you can get back on the throttle in full.

The amount of feedback that it provides is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, going all the way back to the Rumble Pak from the N64. I can absolutely say that it feels incredibly realistic, especially when driving at high speeds. There is direct feedback telling you the feel of the road or if you go over a curb. It shakes under heavy braking, and it moves from side to side as well, reverberating in the wheel.

To give you an idea of the amount of feedback that the wheelbase for the PRO Racing Wheel & Racing Pedals gives, I ran a race for the league that I participate in, which was 25 laps. By the end, my arms had shaken so much that they felt like I had done a decent shoulder workout. The great thing, too, is that it can be adjusted so that it’s not too hard on you as well.

“The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals are an incredible pairing for the avid sim racer.”

The PRO Racing Pedals themselves are a thing of beauty, not just visually but in terms of customizability. The load cell brake can detect the amount of pressure being applied to the pedal, which allows the user to develop better muscle memory, translating into faster and more consistent times. Not only that, but the springs that are used for the gas and clutch can be swapped out for a different set that are included in the box for a firmer or softer feel.

The best thing about the Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals is that they can be physically adjusted horizontally. This lets the driver place the pedals exactly where they want, giving the ideal spacing for the user. I can’t understate the value of this feature, especially as someone who likely will never use the clutch pedal, opting for the paddles on the PRO Raching Wheel. So being able to move the brake as far to the left as I can means that I can comfortably reach both the accelerator and brake pedals.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals are an incredible pairing for the avid sim racer. The amount of feedback, customizability, and feel are simply incredible. The only major issue that I can see—and it isn’t really an issue when you consider the quality of the product here—is the price. Sold individually, the PRO Racing Wheel sells for $999 USD, and the PRO Racing Pedals sell for $349 USD, so as a set, they come in at just shy of $1400 USD, making it by far the most expensive pairing that Logitech has available.

All things considered, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and Racing Pedals. I have been able to see myself getting better as a sim racing driver and now have a very difficult decision to make between sticking with the Logitech G or going back to my trusted Fanatec. If you have the funds to spend on the Logitech G, I cannot recommend it enough; you will not be disappointed.