News

17-year-old Hacker GTA 6 Leak Suspect Arrested in London

The Suspect May Also Have Been Involved in the Uber Hack
| September 23, 2022
London Police Arrest 17-year-old Hacker Suspected of GTA 6 Leak

City of London Police have announced that they’ve arrested a 17-year-old hacking suspect that reporter Matthew Keys says relates to Rockstar Games GTA 6 Leak.

On Sunday, September 18, over 90 videos were leaked onto the internet containing in-development footage of Grand Theft Auto 6. The hack represented one of the biggest leaks in history for the video game industry and prompted the FBI to start an investigation.

Keys notes that the individual arrested could also be linked to the hack on Uber Technologies as well. On September 19, Uber posted an update on its newsroom that talked about a security breach the company had experienced.

At that time, the company noted that they suspected the attacker was affiliated with a group called Lapsus$, stating “This group typically uses similar techniques to target technology companies and in 2022 alone, has breached Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta, among others.” Uber said it was working in close collaboration with both the FBI and Department of Justice. The news post also noted the attacker was suspected of the hack on Rockstar Games as well.

While no official confirmation has been announced by London Police, Keys says an official announcement is expected to be made later today, with an official statement also expected from the FBI.

In terms of the overall impact this could have on Rockstar Games and GTA 6, that’s still a bit unclear. Rockstar Games released an official statement in which it said: “At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services, nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

In February 2022, Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in production, following literally years of rumours. Until the leak, however, we had yet to see anything at all on the in-development title.

File Under: GTA 6, Rockstar Games

Latest Stories

Don't Worry Darling (2022) Review

Don’t Worry Darling (2022) Review

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling provides plenty of visual 50s era nostalgia and suspense thriller vibes, but don’t expect many…
Onyx Boox Note Air2 Plus Review 

Onyx Boox Note Air2 Plus Review 

Combining the best parts of e-ink screens with the power of Android and a Stylus, the Onyx Boox Note Air2…
The Woman King Review - Tiff 2022 1

The Woman King Review – TIFF2022

The Woman King is one of the best movies of the year, blending compelling character drama and badass action.
The Northman Review 5

The Northman Review

The Northman is an interesting story told unevenly; but it mostly succeeds in drawing you into its unique and chaotic…
Potion Permit: A Twist on the Simulation Genre 9

Potion Permit: A New Twist on the Simulation Genre

CGMagazine sits down with Creative Director at MassHive Media, Andika Pradana, to talk a bit about the inspiration behind Potion…