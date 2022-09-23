17-year-old Hacker GTA 6 Leak Suspect Arrested in London

City of London Police have announced that they’ve arrested a 17-year-old hacking suspect that reporter Matthew Keys says relates to Rockstar Games GTA 6 Leak.

On Sunday, September 18, over 90 videos were leaked onto the internet containing in-development footage of Grand Theft Auto 6. The hack represented one of the biggest leaks in history for the video game industry and prompted the FBI to start an investigation.

UPDATE: Arrest of 17-year-old by police in the United Kingdom over hack of Rockstar and possibly Uber was done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 23, 2022

Keys notes that the individual arrested could also be linked to the hack on Uber Technologies as well. On September 19, Uber posted an update on its newsroom that talked about a security breach the company had experienced.

At that time, the company noted that they suspected the attacker was affiliated with a group called Lapsus$, stating “This group typically uses similar techniques to target technology companies and in 2022 alone, has breached Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta, among others.” Uber said it was working in close collaboration with both the FBI and Department of Justice. The news post also noted the attacker was suspected of the hack on Rockstar Games as well.

While no official confirmation has been announced by London Police, Keys says an official announcement is expected to be made later today, with an official statement also expected from the FBI.

In terms of the overall impact this could have on Rockstar Games and GTA 6, that’s still a bit unclear. Rockstar Games released an official statement in which it said: “At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services, nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

In February 2022, Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in production, following literally years of rumours. Until the leak, however, we had yet to see anything at all on the in-development title.