Game Con Canada 2024: An Ultimate Weekend Trip

Powered by TELUS, Game Con Canada 2024 will be in Edmonton from June 14th to the 16th with games, cosplay, guests, and many more!

Game Con Canada is a three-day gaming expo that offers gamers a huge opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of gaming. From the latest video game reveals to cutting-edge board game design, GCC will be showcasing the best that the gaming industry has to offer for everyone as they can participate in a wide variety of activities, whether it is cosplaying, entering tournaments, meeting special guests, and more.

With how exciting the event will be, GCC is proud to have support and sponsored by many industry-leading businesses such as TELUS, Intel, Razer, MSI, ESIO, Explore Edmonton, Roxley Games, Dice Throne, Catalyst Games Lab, LF Gaming, NorQuest College, NAIT, and many more.

Game Con Canada 2024 Events:

Intel is offering free gaming experiences all weekend long. Witness Intel Core Ultra processors powered by AI, and an esport tournament on Saturday, June 15th, 2024.

MSI is showcasing the latest technologies, hosting an esports tournament for Valorant in partnership with Norquest College and Lotus 8 Esports, and supporting local education in Alberta.

Razer is a contributor for tournament prizing at GCC 2024, offering champions Razer gaming gear.

Memory Express – experience cutting-edge product showcase featuring celebrities, Esports, Cash Prize cosplay competitions, guest panels, game reveals, and many more.

TELUS – one of Canada’s leading telecommunications companies and powering the Game Con Canada event, supplying high-speed internet to every booth and tournament.

So much more, including cosplay competitions, vendors, and game developers.

With some of the big industry-leading sponsorships, there will be many more panels for attendees to try out game demos, enter tournaments, play board games, view mystery screenings from Adult Swim and STACKTV, and try out technologies.

As gamers check out many panels available to them and participate in activities, they will also be granted the chance to meet special guests attending Game Con Canada.

Game Con Canada 2024 Special Guest Confirmation:

Noura Ibrahim – Official Host of GCC 2024

Deborah Ann Woll – True Blood and Daredevil

Rahul Kohli – Death and Other Details and iZombie.

Karen David – Once Upon a Time and Fear of the Walking Dead.

Mark Meer – Mass Effect Franchise and Dragon Age Franchise.

Avori Henderson – The Mole and Venn Arcade Live.

Jason Azevedo – GCC Offical Game Master.

Alongside the exciting events in place for attendees, Game Con Canada is looking to make a significant economic impact on the City of Edmonton, as local businesses will benefit from the increase in tourism and spending. Not only will local businesses benefit, but GCC will also support multiple charities to raise money for Make a Wish, The Child’s Play Charity and STARS Ambulance.

The tickets to Game Con Canada will vary depending on the customer’s preference and age. A single-day access pass would cost $15.50 for a child to $52.48 for an adult, and an all-access weekend pass from $35.57 for a child to $123.07 for an adult. All prices are in CAD currency.

Taking place in the Edmonton Expo Centre, Game Con Canada will be held from June 14-16, 2024 for everyone to access. To learn more about the event and purchase the tickets, you can visit https://gameconcanada.com. It’s time to get your Eh-game on!