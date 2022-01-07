Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 377

On this weeks Pixels & Ink Podcast: we welcome 2022 with the first podcast of the new year, and what better way to do that than with the first Pixels & Ink Podcast Livestream! The gang talks about CGM’s Reader’s Choice awards across tech—including Best Laptop, Best Keyboard, Best Wired, and Wireless Mouse; Best Earbuds, Best Headset, and Best Webcam.

Afterwards, the gang talks about the Reader’s Choice Best Game categories for 2021, and this leads to heated debates on what classifies as adventure and RPGs.

If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to [email protected] and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!

