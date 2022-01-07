Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 377

On this weeks Pixels & Ink Podcast: we welcome 2022 with the first podcast of the new year, and what better way to do that than with the first Pixels & Ink Podcast Livestream! The gang talks about CGM’s Reader’s Choice awards across tech—including Best Laptop, Best Keyboard, Best Wired, and Wireless Mouse; Best Earbuds, Best Headset, and Best Webcam.
Afterwards, the gang talks about the Reader’s Choice Best Game categories for 2021, and this leads to heated debates on what classifies as adventure and RPGs.
If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to [email protected] and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: a long time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter as @Cahlayna