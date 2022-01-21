Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 379

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: the long lost Alex returns; as Brendan, Chris, Dayna and Jordan sit down to talk about the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft—further cementing it’s status as gaming’s de facto monopoly.

The gang talks about whether this is a good course correction and house cleaning for the publisher that has been embroiled in controversies and abuse allegations, or perhaps will its past be swept under the rug as Microsoft seeks to leverage its long dormant IPs?

Afterwards, the gang talks about CGM’s official winner of the Reader’s Choice GOTY award, and spends a lot of time talking about the winners of the Best in TV and Movies.

Moving on, the gang talks about the recent leaks of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and how so-called fans will never be happy with any Pokémon game they ever get—even when it’s exactly what they’ve been asking for; and in tragic news, the gang talks about the passing of Gaspard Ulliel, shortly after the reveal trailer of Moon Knight.

In reviews/previews: Chris talks about Total War Warhammer III, Brendan talks about Ollie Ollie World, and Jordan talks a bout Grow: Song of the Evertree.

If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to [email protected] and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!

About the Castors: