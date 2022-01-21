Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 379

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: the long lost Alex returns; as Brendan, Chris, Dayna and Jordan sit down to talk about the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft—further cementing it’s status as gaming’s de facto monopoly.
The gang talks about whether this is a good course correction and house cleaning for the publisher that has been embroiled in controversies and abuse allegations, or perhaps will its past be swept under the rug as Microsoft seeks to leverage its long dormant IPs?
Afterwards, the gang talks about CGM’s official winner of the Reader’s Choice GOTY award, and spends a lot of time talking about the winners of the Best in TV and Movies.
Moving on, the gang talks about the recent leaks of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and how so-called fans will never be happy with any Pokémon game they ever get—even when it’s exactly what they’ve been asking for; and in tragic news, the gang talks about the passing of Gaspard Ulliel, shortly after the reveal trailer of Moon Knight.
In reviews/previews: Chris talks about Total War Warhammer III, Brendan talks about Ollie Ollie World, and Jordan talks a bout Grow: Song of the Evertree.
If you have any questions or want to write in to the podcast, just send an email to [email protected] and we’ll read and answer your questions on air!
About the Castors:
- Brendan Frye: Editor-in-Chief of CGMagazine, Brendan is as snarky as he is seasoned in the gaming industry. With over a decade working as a journalist and EIC, he has covered festivals and conferences, interviewed the industry’s biggest names, and is always excited to see how the medium changes with new technology and fresh voices.
- Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, host of Pixels & Ink; and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and making videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja-Jordan Reviews.
- Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since. When he’s not obsessing over Star Wars, you can find him steaming at twitch.tv/guildtwotaps
- Dayna Eileen: a long time serial gamer, mom of two, aunt to many; she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on Instagram and Twitter as @Cahlayna
- Alex Handziuk: Alex owns two Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Disks, a fact that deserves top placement in his bio. He has a love for esports and has been known to read a comic or two. You can hear his voice on the CGM Flashbacks Podcast.