Terrible Warriors: Kult, Part Three

Flight 191 continues on its course to Italy. Or does it?

Aiden Callus confronts the memories of his past. Or does he?

Autumn tries to find rest, but will she?

And I would like to tell you that Blue remains safe for the entire hour but that, dear listener, would be a lie.



The in-flight meal will be served soon to passengers. I hope you made up your mind about your order.

This is Kult: Divinity Lost.

Our players are Justin Ecock, Ainslie Moors, and Kimberly Dewing

Our GM is Mitch Wallace

Justin Ecock is our audio editor.

Theme music is by Epic Game Music

All other music is licensed through Epidemic Sound

Kult: Divinity Lost is published by Helmgast