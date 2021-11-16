Terrible Warriors: Symbaroum, Part 10

Thistle Hold is saved, for now. The barricade has been secured around the sinkhole and the townsfolk continue with their lives.



But only Elindra, Iandromei, and Veurd know about Anadea’s warnings about a darkness that threatens Thistle Hold before she was swallowed up by the sinkhole.

Seeking answers, and lacking knowledge, the trio set out to meet with the two mysterious witches who arrived yesterday moments before the Bronze Well spoke.

This morning there’s more than tea that’s brewing…

Our players are Mitch Wallace, Sean Horbatiuk, and Ainslie Moors.

Justin Ecock is the GM and audio editor.

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound

Symbaroum is created by Free League

And you must check out Mitch Wallace’s creation, Necrobiotic, by visiting pennyforatale.com/necrobiotic