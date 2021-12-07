Terrible Warriors: Symbaroum, Part 12

With permission granted and their guide slash corporate spy from the Ordo Magica waiting patiently for them, it’s finally time to descend into the sink hole and discover what secrets lie below Thistle Hold…

Spoiler Alert: this episode covers key content from the second act of the Wrath of the Warden campaign, published by Free League

Win a Copy of The Starter Set

For December, Free League has offered up a free physical copy of the Symbaroum Starter Set, which we will mail out to one lucky listener!

To enter, click out the gleam sweepstake screen on this page or visit https://gleam.io/D4DrR/terrible-warrior-december-symbaroum-give-away

Come Play Symbaroum With Us

Patreon supporters who are donating more than $15 a month are invited to join a monthly private tabletop game hosted by our resident GM, Justin, over Discord. To learn more visit patreon.com/terriblewarriors

Our players are Mitch Wallace, Sean Horbatiuk, and Ainslie Moors.

Justin Ecock is the GM and audio editor.

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound

Symbaroum is created by Free League

And you must check out Mitch Wallace’s creation, Necrobiotic, by visiting pennyforatale.com/necrobiotic