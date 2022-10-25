Podcasts, Terrible Warriors

Terrible Warriors: Tabletop Tuesdays (Lasers & Feelings, Part 1)

Wear your lasers on your sleeve
| October 25, 2022
In space there are two kinds of people. Those who wield lasers and those who wield feelings. These are their stories.

This game was streamed live on the Dungeons and Do-Gooders Twitch channel at twitch.tv/dndggames

This episode was also made in partnership with Dungeons and Do-Gooders, at twitch.tv/dndggames

This episode was also made in partnership with Dungeons and Do-Gooders, at twitch.tv/dndggames

Justin Ecock is our audio editor.

Theme music is by Epic Game Music

