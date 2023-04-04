EVERSPACE 2 (PC) Review

Space dogfighting is a woefully underrated and underdeveloped genre, so when it came time to check out the full release of Everspace 2, I couldn’t pass it up.

To be honest, I knew very little about Everspace 2, having never played the original. However, that did not stop me from enjoying my playthrough of the game. For the uninitiated, Everspace 2’s story begins with the introduction of a clone pilot, emboldened by the exploits of his previous lives (and presumably the first Everspace). Now, in his final life, players must guide our hero through a mostly hostile environment to revive a fallen alleyway while uncovering the larger plot behind Everspace 2.

Before I talk about some of the quality-of-life improvements and additions in Everspace 2‘s post-early-access build, I want to take a moment to talk about what sets the game apart from its contemporaries.

Like other space combat titles, Everspace 2 has good dogfighting mechanics with various weapons, including beams, bullets, missiles, and other forms of ranged and melee weapons available to the player. What sets Everspace 2 apart is its RPG mechanics, which encourage thoughtful exploration, and even some light puzzle-solving adds a decent amount of variety to the otherwise familiar gameplay loop.

Exploration in Everspace 2 consists of going from zone to zone to different clusters, which contain everything from key objectives, storefronts, derelict spaceships and debris to ambushes and impromptu rescue missions. Upgrading your ship is a gradual process but a rewarding one, particularly when finding a rare piece of equipment, paint job or crafting material from one of the above points of interest.

Especially if you find a rare piece of equipment, paint, or crafting material from one of the points of interest mentioned above, setting up trade routes and mining also helps to add variety to Everspace 2, while giving players an engaging way to earn the credits needed to purchase some of Everspace 2‘s later upgrades that ease what would otherwise be a grind.

Activities such as mining for resources or treasure hunting inside the bowels of a derelict structure are primarily where the game flexes its creative muscles. Unlike other Space sims, manoeuvrability in Everspace 2 feels closer to something like the Zero-G sections in Dead Space in that the player can push and pull objects out of the way, shoot mineral deposits on the face of asteroids and activate switches in a fully 3D environment.

In practice, the freedom of movement in Everspace 2 allows for a more thorough experience that other games in the same genre tend to ignore in favour of combat. Some of the changes I noticed in the latest update for Everspace 2 include the ability to customize the player’s ship, which comes in the form of skins that can be found within the game world or purchased outright.

The camera can also be changed to a cockpit view or a pure FPS camera for a cleaner look. Finally, as far as exploration goes, Everspace 2 now features some new biomes that spice things up, in addition to allowing the player to get closer than ever before during certain levels, adding to the overall immersion of the game.

Not everything in Everspace 2 seems to be ready, with some aspects of the game still feeling underbaked, specifically voiced dialogue, with a few missions still using a generic, computer-generated speech-to-text synthesizer. Additionally, despite a fairly solid gameplay loop, the game left me wanting a little bit more out of the experience. Specifically, the core RPG mechanics present in the game feel like they only scratch the surface of what is possible. An example of this is the scale in which you can fly around and interact with planets and structures, which feel uneven in terms of their interactivity, with many feeling devoid of life or repetitive in design.

The addition of new camera angles to the game, such as the cockpit view, is welcome. However, it is clear that the game benefits from being played in the third person, especially with regard to some of the puzzle-solving sequences present, as I found that the first-person camera can get in the way and feel disorienting when you have to simultaneously haul a battery, for example, while weaving through a field of debris and avoiding enemy fire.

The conversations and enemy dialogue in Everspace 2 also feel a bit generic, which is fine when you’re mowing down faceless attacks of pirates, but in a game with such a vast feel, more variety in dialogue would go a long way to creating exciting encounters that go beyond just trying to loot.

Ultimately, Everspace 2 is not exactly what I expected, as the game feels closer to something like Borderlands or Destiny in its focus on gear rather than pure space combat and simulation. However, this change is a refreshing take on the genre, especially for fans of looter shooters who enjoy the dopamine rush of upgrading your character, or in this case, your ship, with cool and exotic parts that not only encourage exploration but create a solid gameplay loop to keep players engaged.